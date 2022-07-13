Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be out of the Indian team management's plans in Test and T20 Internationals, but he remains a key member of the ODI side. Dhawan, who just played his 150th ODI, said that his focus is firmly on the 2023 World Cup, which India will host. He also said that he will play the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India's domestic List A and T20 tournaments respectively -- to ensure he stays sharp ahead of the seminal event next year.

Dhawan is set to play in the three-match ODI series between India and England which begins on Tuesday.

"I understand the need to prepare well before a tour, so I make sure to keep focusing on my basics and the method of my preparation. I had been practising for quite some time for the England ODIs and I'm sure I'll be in fine rhythm in the coming matches," Dhawan told The Telegraph.

"My focus is definitely on next year's World Cup and for that, I want to play as many matches as possible for India and do well there," he said.

"In between, there will be the IPL as well, so I will try to do well there and also look to play the domestic one day and T20 matches," Dhawan said.

Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 31 as India chased down a target of 111 in just 18.2 overs to beat England by 10 wickets on Tuesday.

The southpaw has 6315 runs from 149 ODIs, including 17 centuries and 35 half-centuries.