Musheer Khan impressed everyone as the India B batter scored a brilliant 181 on his Duleep Trophy debut during the match against India A on Friday. Musheer faced 373 deliveries and his knock comprised of 16 fours and 5 sixes. He stitched together the highest eighth-wicket partnership in the history of the tournament with Navdeep Saini and took his team to a big total. Thanks to the sensational knock, Musheer found himself ahead of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list. Musheer's 181 was the third-highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut behind Baba Aparajith and Yash Dhull. Sachin scored 159 on his first match ever in the competition.

Navdeep Saini reminded of his presence among the fringe pacers with a quality new ball spell that helped India B to keep India A in check at 134 for two in the first innings.

India B needed their bowlers to carry on the excellent effort of Musheer Khan (181, 373b, 16x4, 5x6) that powered ‘B' to 321 in their first innings.

KL Rahul (23, 80 balls) and Riyan Parag (27, 49 balls) are at the crease at stumps, with India A in arrears by 187 runs.

Saini, who is out of favour since the 2021 away series against Australia, showed some spark to eke out the wickets of India A skipper Shubman Gill (25) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (36).

The right-arm quick broke the first-wicket alliance 57 between Gill and Agarwal at the stroke of tea to give his side the first breakthrough.

Gill, who crunched a couple of exquisite fours off left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, shouldered arms to an incoming delivery that crashed onto the stumps.

Agarwal, who is also on a comeback trail after going out of favour since the 2022 Pink Ball Test against Sri Lanka here, looked comfortable during his stay in the middle.

His cover drive off Saini was a lovely piece of timing, but the right-hander soon fell to the same bowler, jabbing a down-the-leg delivery to stumper Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who was tidy behind the stumps, made an acrobatic dive to his left to complete a wonderful catch to send back Agarwal.

If Saini, who is playing his first red-ball game since this January, can pick a few more wickets, the Delhiite can add another page to his comeback chart that now includes appearances for India A sides against England Lions and South Africa A in December-January.

