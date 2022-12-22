Bought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction by Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer is yet to be used by his new franchise in the T20 league. The England pacer has been struggling with injuries for the past couple of years and wasn't even make it to the country's squad for the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Having last represented England in March 2021, Archer has finally made his comeback for the national team. His return, however, comes right before the IPL 2023 auction, and his franchise Mumbai Indians couldn't be happier.

Archer was named Thursday in a 14-strong squad for a three-match one-day international series in South Africa. Mumbai Indians, in a post on Twitter, highlighted how happy they were seeing Archer being in England colours.

The Sussex fast bowler Archer made a dramatic entry onto the international stage in 2019 when he became one of the stars of England's 50-over World Cup triumph.

But he has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to injury.

The 27-year-old Barbados-born quick suffered several elbow problems, which led to two operations before his hopes of a return to action were dashed by a stress fracture of the lower back in May that ruled him out of the 2022 English season.

Archer, however, played for the second-string England Lions in a warm-up match against the Test side in Abu Dhabi last month ahead of the senior team's 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Just six balls into the practice match, Archer hit Zak Crawley on the helmet with a bouncer.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Thursday said Archer was "recovering well from an elbow injury and is expected to return to international cricket in South Africa next month".

With AFP inputs

