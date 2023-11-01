Mumbai will be up against Baroda in Quarterfinal 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on November 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, India. The match commences at 09:00 AM IST. The Mumbai cricket team has secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 by clinching the top position in Group A.

They finished with 24 points and a net run rate of +1.976, winning six out of their seven matches. Their only loss came against Hyderabad. Mumbai is among the five teams that earned an automatic quarter-final berth into the last eight after topping their respective groups.

En route to the quarter-finals, Mumbai pulled off a narrow three-run win over Baroda in the group stage.

Baroda, on the other hand, finished as the second-placed team in the group with 20 points from seven matches. Led by Krunal Pandya, they secured six wins and faced a single defeat in seven matches. Baroda also secured a direct quarter-final spot as the best second-placed team in the competition.

MUM vs BRD pitch report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium favors batters In the last 10 T20 matches, the average score in the first innings at the venue is 169.

Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

MUM vs BRD weather report

The temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is expected to be 29 degrees with 23% humidity.

MUM vs BRD Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal:Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has racked up 234 runs in 7 matches this season at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 153.95. He has scored 2 fifties and achieved the top score of 51.

Krunal Pandya:Baroda's Krunal Pandya has scored 263 runs in 7 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer in this edition. He enjoys a strike rate of 132.16 and averages 131.5. He also has 3 half-centuries to his name in this campaign.

Tushar Deshpande: The Mumbai bowler has taken 15 wickets in 7 matches. Tushar Deshpande's best spell for this edition is 4/13 and his average is 12.40.

Atit Sheth: The bowler from Baroda has racked up 15 wickets in 7 matches so far at an average of 11.73. Atit Sheth's figures of 4/29 is his finest bowling show of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane: The India batter is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai in the competition. The right-handed batter has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 123.66. The Mumbai skipper has one half-century to his name so far.

MUM vs BRD squads

Mumbai:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Prasad Pawar (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande

Baroda:Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad (wk), Vishnu Solanki (c & wk), Amit Passi (wk), Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya and Soyeb Sopariya

MUM vs BRD Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-Keeper:Sarfaraz Khan, Anant Bharwad

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders:Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shams Mulani, Abhimanyusingh Rajput

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Lukman Meriwala, Tanush Kotian

Captain:Krunal Pandya

Vice-Captain:Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai vs Baroda head-to-head record in T20s

Mumbai and Baroda have battled against each other on 12 occasions in T20s. While Mumbai have won 7 matches, Baroda have emerged victorious in 5 encounters.

The last 5 T20 contests between the two sides have seen Mumbai win on three occasions and Baroda on two occasions. The highest score in these 5 games is 211 by Mumbai while the lowest has been 111 by Baroda.

The team batting first has won four times and lost one in 5 matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has won on three occasions and lost four times in 7 matches.

Mumbai vs Baroda T20 records

Highest score: Mumbai's total of 211/3 at Vadodara in 2017 is their highest score against Baroda in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Baroda's 210/3 at Rajkot in 2018 is their highest score against Mumbai in T20 cricket.

Lowest score:Mumbai's 125 at Mumbai in 2014 is their lowest score in T20s against Baroda.

Meanwhile, Baroda's 107 at Mumbai in 2007 is their lowest total in T20 cricket against Mumbai.

Average score: The average score for Mumbai in Mumbai vs Baroda T20s is 153, while Baroda averages 146 runs.

Mumbai vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 prediction

Mumbai are the in-form side with three wins in the last five encounters and are favourites to progress into the semi-final.