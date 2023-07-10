Former India skipper MS Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 07, 2023. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts from fans and the sports fraternity for the "captain cool". Dhoni is regarded as one of the most beloved and respected cricketers, who guided Team India to three major ICC trophies. Apart from international cricket, he has also engraved his name in bold letters in the IPL as his team Chennai Super Kings have clinched the title five times. Speaking of his greatness, another hidden talent of the CSK skipper came out in a video where he can be seen singing an old Hindi song.

The video was shared by Dhoni's former CSK teammate and pacer Mohit Sharma on the occasion of his birthday. The video is speculated to be from the days when Sharma was a part of the CSK camp and Dhoni can be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's popular song, 'Salaam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan', from the movie 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.'

"Dii duwaye tumhe umar bhar ke liye (Prayers for you for your whole life)... Happy birthday Mahi bhai," the caption of the post read.

Notably, Mohit was an integral part of the CSK squad from 2013-2015 and played a total of 47 matches. He scalped a whopping total of 57 wickets. He then went on to play for Punjab Kings from 2016-2018.

In IPL 2023, he made a massive comeback after he was bought by Gujarat Titans. He played 14 matches and scalped a total of 27 wickets, with the best figures of 5/10. Sharma also emerged as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, along with his teammate Rashid Khan.

Talking about Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

