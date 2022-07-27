On Tuesday evening, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hosted a hilarious Instagram Live session along with teammates Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and the session saw the cricketers interacting with some lucky fans. During the session, Pant tried to drag former skipper MS Dhoni into getting involved in the Instagram Live, but Dhoni turned off the phone.

As soon as Dhoni dragged the phone away, both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav started laughing. During the session, Pant said to Dhoni: "Mahi bhai, kya haal hai, rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho (How are you Mahi Bhai? Please keep brother on the live session). As soon as Pant said this, Dhoni turned off the camera.

During the session, skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen trolling Yuzvendra Chahal and there was some banter on offer between the likes of Pant and Rohit.

Pant and Rohit were rested for the ODI series against West Indies, but the duo will be in action in Trinidad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning Friday.

Earlier, Dhoni had also attended India's limited-overs series games against England.