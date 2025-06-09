India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: India A will resume their innings from 163/4 on Day 4 on the second Unofficial Test against England Lions in Northampton. Currently, Dhruv Jurel (6*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India A lead by 184 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul's half-centuries steered India A to extend their lead over England Lions. Easwaran hit a quickfire 80 while Rahul, who scored a 116 in the first innings, added another 51 to his tally. (Live Scorecard)