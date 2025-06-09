Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: Onus On Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy To Prove Their Worth
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: India A will resume their innings from 163/4 on Day 4 on the second Unofficial Test against England Lions
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: India A will resume their innings from 163/4 on Day 4 on the second Unofficial Test against England Lions in Northampton. Currently, Dhruv Jurel (6*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India A lead by 184 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul's half-centuries steered India A to extend their lead over England Lions. Easwaran hit a quickfire 80 while Rahul, who scored a 116 in the first innings, added another 51 to his tally. (Live Scorecard)
2nd unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Jun 06, 2025
Play In Progress
EN-A
327/10 (89.0)
IND-A
348/10 (89.3), 184/4 (38.5)
County Ground, Northampton
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.74
Batsman
Dhruv Jurel
20* (28)
Nitish Kumar Reddy
8 (22)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
41/2 (11)
George Hill
29/1 (9.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
England Lions vs India A, Live Updates
2 runs.
No run.
No run.
Four! Played towards mid on.
No run.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run.
No run.