Veteran Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohit Sharma was all praise for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and he went on to say that Dhoni's aura among the younger cricketers is almost similar to that of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. In a recent interaction, Mohit opened up about the impact that Dhoni has had over the years over young cricketers and that has resulted in the youngsters seeking his counsel from time to time. The experienced pacer was one of the best performers for CSK as Dhoni led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2023.

“The way Mahi bhai's aura has become and what he has achieved in cricket, it has become similar to how we felt about wishing to meet Paaji [Sachin Tendulkar] at least once. It has become like that in the case of Mahi bhai for the younger generation. You see how players go to him after matches just to have that chance of having a conversation with him, no matter what the topic is,” Mohit told theIndian Cricket Podcast.

“Mahi bhai carries an aura about himself wherever he goes. It's so good that even if you are present around him, you need not speak too much. The way he logically explains everything, you just feel like listening to it all the time,” he added.

Recently, in a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni was looking at the television as India's Chandrayaan-3 was inches away from a successful landing on the moon. When the landing was successful, Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour, was seen clapping his thighs while others around rejoiced India's historic achievement.