 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time

Updated: 21 September 2019 18:25 IST

MS Dhoni added to his collection of cars with a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk last month.

MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time
MS Dhoni takes his brand new car for a spin. © Twitter

MS Dhoni knows how to be in the headlines even when he is not a part of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing series against South Africa. Away from the cricketing action, MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his "red beast" -- the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk -- a midsize SUV which boasts a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. MS Dhoni, who is fond of cars and bikes, added to his collection of cars with the brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk last month.

Last month, Sakshi Dhoni had posted a picture of MS Dhoni's "newest toy" on her Instagram account. According the post, Dhoni's Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, is the first of its kind in India.

MS Dhoni's love for cars and motorbikes is well documented. He is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra.

In two wheelers segment, Dhoni has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

Dhoni had taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket after India lost the semi-final against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. The break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour. Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni knows how to be in the headlines
  • MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his "red beast"
  • Dhoni's love for cars and motorbikes is well documented
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Questions Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir Questions Virat Kohli's Captaincy, Credits MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma For Success
MS Dhoni Should Go "Without Being Pushed Out", Says Sunil Gavaskar
MS Dhoni Should Go "Without Being Pushed Out", Says Sunil Gavaskar
"MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Can
"MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Can't Sacrifice Their Reputations" For Match-Fixing, Says ACU Chief
Virat Kohli, Selectors Should Decide On MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli, Selectors Should Decide On MS Dhoni's Future, Says Sourav Ganguly
"Lesson Learned": Virat Kohli On Tweet That Sparked MS Dhoni
"Lesson Learned": Virat Kohli On Tweet That Sparked MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumours
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.