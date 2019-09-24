 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Shares Video Of Gully Cricket, Relives Memories Of School Days

Updated: 24 September 2019 17:49 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni has been out of action for long and his potential retirement has been the talk of the time ever since he took a sabbatical and stayed away from cricket.

Watch: MS Dhoni Shares Video Of Gully Cricket, Relives Memories Of School Days
MS Dhoni shared the video on a day when the entire country is celebrating 2007 World T20 win. © AFP

MS Dhoni on Tuesday posted a video on his Instagram account of a few people playing gully cricket in bad light. In the video, the batsman refuses to accept that he was out, not once but twice off consecutive deliveries. Through this funny video, MS Dhoni recalled his school days and took his fans down the memory lane and asked them to enjoy the video as "all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket", especially during school days. 

"Wen U know what's coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it's the lingo that's fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision. brings back memory from school days. he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn't have this video. all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket. enjoy," Dhoni captioned the video.

Dhoni chose to share this video on a special day as the entire country is celebrating India's 2007 World T20 triumph which came on this very day, under Dhoni's leadership.

Dhoni has not played for India after the 2019 World Cup as he took an initial two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army unit in Kashmir.

According to media reports, former skipper, who led India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011, has decided to extend his break till December.

Dhoni was not part of the just-concluded T20I home series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The extension of break means Dhoni will also miss three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting November 10.

Dhoni is likely to be available for the limited-overs home series against the West Indies, which will start on December 6.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni on Tuesday shared a funny video on Instagram
  • In the video, the batsman refuses to accept twice that he was out
  • MS Dhoni recalled his school days and took his fans down the memory lane
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India
"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India's Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup Final
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Record Of Most T20I Appearances For India
MS Dhoni Extends His Break From Cricket, Unavailable For Selection Until November: Report
MS Dhoni Extends His Break From Cricket, Unavailable For Selection Until November: Report
MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time
MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His "Red Beast" For The First Time
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.