MS Dhoni on Tuesday posted a video on his Instagram account of a few people playing gully cricket in bad light. In the video, the batsman refuses to accept that he was out, not once but twice off consecutive deliveries. Through this funny video, MS Dhoni recalled his school days and took his fans down the memory lane and asked them to enjoy the video as "all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket", especially during school days.

"Wen U know what's coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it's the lingo that's fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision. brings back memory from school days. he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn't have this video. all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket. enjoy," Dhoni captioned the video.

Dhoni chose to share this video on a special day as the entire country is celebrating India's 2007 World T20 triumph which came on this very day, under Dhoni's leadership.

Dhoni has not played for India after the 2019 World Cup as he took an initial two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army unit in Kashmir.

According to media reports, former skipper, who led India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011, has decided to extend his break till December.

Dhoni was not part of the just-concluded T20I home series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The extension of break means Dhoni will also miss three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting November 10.

Dhoni is likely to be available for the limited-overs home series against the West Indies, which will start on December 6.