Former India captain MS Dhoni was one of the biggest star attractions during wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding. Dhoni arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening, along with his wife, to take part in a two wedding festivities. He attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Tuesday, and a video of him, Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant setting the dance floor on fire, had gone viral on social media. However, a fresh video has emerged, with Dhoni and his wife were vibing on famous Bollywood song 'Tu Jaane Na'. For the unversed, Dhoni's wife and Pant's sister share the same name.

MS Dhoni vibing with Sakshi at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. pic.twitter.com/Qq9ZngNApK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2025

Dhoni had a reunion with former India teammate and current head coach of the national team, Gautam Gambhir.

In pictures circulated on social media, Gambhir and Dhoni were clicked alongside Pant and his family.

Pant, who was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, travelled to India on Monday morning and joined the family members for celebrations.

Sakshi Pant tied the knot with businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The duo got engaged last year after dating for almost nine years.

Dhoni was also among the attendees at Sakshi Pant's engagement ceremony in London in January 2024. Sakshi, who studied in the UK, enjoys a large following on social media courtesy of her travel pictures and trendy outfits.

Dhoni will next be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. The five-time champions will open their campaign on March 23 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Pant, who became the most expensive buy in the IPL history, will lead the Lucknow Super Giants, who will commence their campaign on March 24 against Delhi Capitals.

He was part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad, but didn't play a single game. KL Rahul played as the first-choice wicketkeeper.

"He (Rahul) didn't complain whenever he was sent down the batting order. He used to ask me how I could be better and why should I play in that way. See, whenever he goes to bat at number six, or seven, it is hardly a few balls. He has always opened the batting, wherever he played."

"So the change of the mindset and adapting to the situation, it is all new. He has played different roles, but this role was different and he started working for it. The planning and preparation was good, so that is how he could play well. He understood his role, and if you watched the final, when the left-arm spinners were bowling, he would easily take the singles between point, cover and extra cover."

