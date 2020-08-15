MS Dhoni took the world by surprise when he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. After Dhoni's sudden announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from former cricketers, current stars and fans, congratulating him for a wonderful career and wishing him well for his future endeavours. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar thanked the wicketkeeper batsman for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Tendulkar, who won the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni's leadership, described it as the best moment of his life and wished him the best for his second innings.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was among the first players to react to Dhoni's retirement as he took to Twitter and thanked the cricket legend for "giving it all for the country".

"The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni," Ashwin tweeted.

Welcome to the retirement club, MSD!

Dhoni last played for the country in July last year in the semi-final of World Cup 2019, where India suffered an agonisingly defeat to New Zealand.

On Friday, Dhoni and several of his Chennai Super Kings teammates flew to Chennai for a camp before flying to the United Arab Emirates for the IPL 2020.

Dhoni is all set to lead the Chennai-based franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

Under Dhoni, CSK have have been one of the most successful and consistent teams in the cash-rich league, winning three titles. Theyare the only team to qualify for the knock-out stage of the tournament in each of its 10 seasons.