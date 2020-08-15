MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, as he brought the curtain down on his illustrious 15-year career as an India cricketer when he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. MS Dhoni has been one of the best wicketkeepers to play international cricket and his record speaks for itself. The 39-year-old last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semi-final loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, played over two days on July 9 and 10.

Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has 10 centuries and 73 fifties to his name.

Dhoni has amassed 1617 runs in 98 T20Is at an average of 37.60, including two half-centuries.

In January 2019, Dhoni added another feather to his cap as he became fifth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 12.

Dhoni joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 in England.