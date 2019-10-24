MS Dhoni Might Start Playing Competitive Cricket From January, Says Report

MS Dhoni, who made a surprise visit to India's dressing room in Ranchi on Tuesday, might train with Jharkhand's U-23 team ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a report published in The New Indian Express said. According to the report, Dhoni might start playing competitive cricket from January which rules out his availability for the domestic Twenty20 tournament. "He has started working on his fitness by training at the gym. He also plays badminton, tennis and billiards at the venue. They all are part of his preparations. He might start playing competitive cricket from January which means he will not be a part of the Jharkhand team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," a source told The New Indian Express .

The report also mentions that Dhoni is likely to train with Jharkhand's Under-23 side as the senior team will travel to Surat to prepare for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which starts on November 8.

"He spoke to a support staff of the senior Jharkhand team but as they would be leaving for Surat to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s starting on November 8, he is likely to practice with under-23 boys at the stadium," the source added.

MS Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, was spotted in India's dressing room after the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

Ravi Shastri, India's head coach, took to Twitter to post a picture with the former India captain after India's emphatic win over South Africa.

Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/P1XKR0iobZ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2019

