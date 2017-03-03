MS Dhoni Meets His Old 'Chaiwala', Treats Him To Grand Dinner

MS Dhoni met his old 'chaiwala' in Kolkata. Photo Credit: Daily Bhaskar

Thomas was moved by Dhoni's gesture and announced that he would rename his tea stall in Kharagpur the 'Dhoni Tea Stall'.

Earlier, Dhoni had surprised everyone when he decided to travel with the rest of the team by train to take part in the Hazare Trophy. He had even posted a picture with his Jharkhand teammates on Instagram.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

.The former India captain travelled in AC 1st-Tier from Hatia to Howrah.

"I am travelling in a train after 13 years. It is a long route and I will enjoy it. I'll talk to my team-mates and enjoy," Dhoni had said.

He said he chose to travel by train so that he could spend more time with his teammates.

