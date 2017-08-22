 
MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh Face Flak On Twitter In Controversy Surrounding Real Estate Firm

Updated: 22 August 2017 14:38 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the brand ambassador of the firm till he resigned last year.

MS Dhoni was in the line of fire of those who had invested in the real estate firm. © AFP

While cricketers have been used as the faces to promote major companies of all hue, some of those moves tend to backfire as the firms in question fail to deliver. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the line of fire of those who had invested in the various housing projects of a real estate firm, of which he was the brand ambassador till last year, when he discontinued his association after the company's various projects were embroiled in controversies.

Some of the people who had invested considerable amounts of money in the housing projects, took to Twitter to take pot shots at Dhoni and Harbhajan.

One person sent a tweet suggesting that Dhoni and Harbhajan had got villas from the company while their (the investors') money was getting sunk.

In response, Harbhajan said: "Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai? thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya. Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai (who told you we got villas? We got nothing. We were fooled and our names were used to make money from the public)."

Another tweet said that Dhoni was a 'good friend' of the company boss, so Harbhajan should not lie.

"He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi," was Harbhajan's retort.

The same firm had reportedly promised to gift villas to the members of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. Harbhajan was among the people who later claimed that no villas were ever handed over.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Dhoni was the brand ambassador of a real estate firm till last year
  • People took to Twitter to take pot shots at Dhoni and Harbhajan
  • One person alleged that the cricketers got villas for free
