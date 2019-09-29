 
MS Dhoni Enjoys A Game Of Billiards At JSCA Stadium In Ranchi

Updated: 29 September 2019 16:40 IST

MS Dhoni, who has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup, was pictured playing billiards in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who has not made an appearance for India since the 2019 World Cup, seems to be enjoying his time away from game. After his time with the Indian army, MS Dhoni returned home to a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk waiting in the garage. The pictures of MS Dhoni taking the midsize SUV for a spin soon went viral on social media. Away from all the cricketing action, MS Dhoni has now been pictured enjoying a game of billiards at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown of Ranchi. MS Dhoni also met the JSCA pitch curator and Kunal Sarangi, a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Interestingly, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, will play host to the third Test between India and South Africa.

Dhoni was recently named the second most admired man in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a survey carried out by YouGov. He beat the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli in the list.

Dhoni had taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket after India lost the semi-final against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. Although the start and end date of his sabbatical is not clear, the break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour.

Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup
  • Dhoni has now been pictured enjoying a game of billiards
  • The JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the third Test
