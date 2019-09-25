 
MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli In The List Of Most Admired Men In India

Updated: 25 September 2019 23:36 IST

MS Dhoni, who acquired an admiration score of 8.58%, is only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi (15.66%) in the list of most admired men in India in 2019.

MS Dhoni is the second most admired personality in India. © AFP

MS Dhoni beat Virat Kohli in the list of most admired men in India in 2019, according to a survey carried out by YouGov. MS Dhoni, who acquired an admiration score of 8.58%, is only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi (15.66%) in the list of most admired men in India in 2019. Ratan Tata (8.02%), Barack Obama (7.36%) and Bill Gates (6.96%) are third, fourth and fifth in the list respectively. India captain Virat Kohli is seventh in the list with an admiration score of 4.46%. Just a place above Virat Kohli is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who has scored 5.81% as per the survey.

Among the other sports personalities, Portuguese and Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has the admiration score of 2.95% in India. According to the survey, Cristiano Ronaldo is more admired in India than Argentine superstar and FIFA Best men's player of the year 2019 Lionel Messi (2.32%).

Six-time World Championships gold medallist Mary Kom (10.36%) is the most admired women in India. She is also the only Indian women sports personality to make it to the list.

According to the survey, Bill Gates remains the world's most admired man, but Angelina Jolie has now been replaced by Michelle Obama as the world's most admired woman.

The report also said, "the whole top five men remain unchanged since last year. Former US president Barack Obama comes in second, and the third to fifth places are all occupied by Chinese figures: actor Jackie Chan in third, president Xi Jinping in fourth and businessman Jack Ma in fifth."

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
