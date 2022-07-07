Former India skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batter who had made his debut in December 2004, went on to become the most successful Indian captain and he is the only one to win all three ICC trophies. Under Dhoni, Team India went on to win the T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy. He has also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to title triumph on four occasions.

As Dhoni turned 41, tributes started pouring in on Twitter and the former India batter Virender Sehwag led the tributes, saying no match was over till the time Dhoni was at the crease.

Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

An idol & an inspiration



Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden!



Super Birthday to you, Thala #HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Okb9E6a0mp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2022

Fans will always remember Dhoni for finishing off tight games and how he won't even break a sweat in taking his side over the line. The wicketkeeper's first international ton had come in 2005 as he smashed a century against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004 but he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series.

Dhoni, who entered international cricket with long hair, was seen as a young marauder and his comparisons with Australia were wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist were almost instant.

Dhoni went on to play 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies and, in his career, he was referred to as 'Captain Cool'. The wicketkeeper-batter called time on his international career in August 2020.

During his international and IPL playing days, Dhoni has always been known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. Over the years, he has cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world.

In December 2014, he had announced his retirement from Tests. He called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he had handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the white-ball formats.