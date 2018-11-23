 
MS Dhoni Becomes Daughter Ziva's "Bugs Bunny". Watch Video

Updated: 23 November 2018 19:20 IST

Ziva has been a hit on social media right from the start.

MS Dhoni Becomes Daughter Ziva
MS Dhoni uploaded a new video with daughter Ziva on his Instagram account. © Instagram

Whenever it comes to father-daughter duo, no one rocks as much as MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva. In a latest Instagram video posted by MS Dhoni, Ziva can be seen feeding her father a carrot. The video is captioned as "Ziva's bugs bunny". Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded Dhoni's comment section and mentioned how cute and loving the video is. The former World Cup-winning captain often uploads video of daughter Ziva, enthralling fans with her cuteness.

View this post on Instagram

Ziva's bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

MS Dhoni recently celebrated wife's Sakshi's 30th birthday. Sakshi uploaded various photos from the party on her official Instagram account. While it was Sakshi's special day, Dhoni and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya hogged all the limelight with their 'bromance'.

View this post on Instagram

Forever love @mahi7781

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Ziva has always hogged the social media limelight with her cute and funny videos. The last time Ziva's video appeared on the social media, she was doing planks and left everybody impressed.

Ziva, with her videos, has already become an Internet darling but with new videos coming up on a regular basis, she is bound to have increased her social media following.

As far as Dhoni is concerned, he was recently rested for the three-match T20I series against both the Windies and Australia.

On the work front, Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011.

India followed the 2011 World Cup win with a victorious triumph in 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain in January 2017

