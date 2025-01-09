Mohammed Shami's case to be a part of Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 received another boost after yet another good showing in domestic cricket. For the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, Shami bowled all 10 overs, and his domestic team Bengal were rewarded. Shami picked up three wickets in his spell during Bengal's preliminary quarter-final game against Haryana. This isn't Shami's first standout performance of the domestic season, having previously impressed not only with the ball, but also with the bat.

Shami missed the opening few games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy - the 50-over domestic cricket tournament of India - due to a heel inflammation. However, having come back, Shami had bowled only eight overs in his two games until now.

However, Shami proved that his fitness is up to the mark by being able to bowl all 10 overs, and his three wickets did no harm to his chances of making India's squad. However, he was also the second-most expensive bowler, going at an economy of over 6.

Despite Shami's three wickets, Bengal failed to win the game. Haryana piled up a score of 298 in 50 overs, and Bengal ultimately fell short by 72 runs. This time, Shami could not contribute with the bat, getting out for 2.

The 34-year-old fast bowler is seemingly a man on a mission in trying to cement his place in India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Shami has made his intentions clear on social media as well, showing himself sweating it out in training with ball in hand.

Having played nine T20 matches and now three 50-over games, Shami has made a good case to be chosen for Team India.

What may also play into Shami's favour is the injury to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Should Bumrah not recover in time, Shami's experience could be priceless for India.

The deadline to submit the squads for the Champions Trophy is January 12, 2025, although changes can be made till February 13.