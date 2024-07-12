Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is not thinking about hanging up his international boots soon and hopes to continue playing for the country till the 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Nabi, who is leading Dambulla Sixers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), wants to prolong his international career in the T20Is. The 39-year-old has planned to take a call on his ODI future after the Champions Trophy, adding that he wants to bid adieu the international cricket following the next T20 World Cup.

"For how long do I want to continue my cricket? Still, my body is working and I am running fast. I am fielding in the boundary taking catches well and doing bowling well. Still, I am doing well and I am trying to keep myself (fit) for as long as possible," Cricbuzz quoted Nabi as saying on Friday.

"Afghanistan team needs me as well at this stage but still may be Champions Trophy will be my last Champions Trophy in 50-over (format) and after that maybe one year and that's it," he said adding that he is keen to end his career with the next edition of ICC T20 World Cup.

"Hope so (about playing in the next T20 World Cup). If I am selected I will have to play," he said.

Nabi, who has been regarded as one of the strong pillars of the Afghanistan cricket team since making his debut in 2009, acknowledged the fact of getting old and highlighted his commitment to staying fit by sticking to a clean diet.

"I am not young as I am 40 years old man. Still, I try my best to train hard and do my recovery as quickly as possible and it all depends on your food and how you eat. How you eat clean and good food as it makes you more fit," said the veteran.

The 39-year-old added that franchise cricket exposure to Afghanistan players helped them a lot in the recent historic semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup.

"It gives us a lot of experience and also brings that experience to the national team and we share it with the youngsters. Afghanistan's T20 performance (in the World Cup) was really good. We beat big teams in the tournament.

"Yeah, first time in the semifinal and the tough four and that was a great achievement in my cricket life and hopefully more to come. As a team, we played and performed in the World Cup and everyone contributed a lot in this World Cup," he concluded.

