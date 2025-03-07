An awkward incident took place on live television between former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez and pace great Shoaib Akhtar. During a discussion on PTV Sports, Hafeez questioned the legacy of players who represented Pakistan in the 90s and early 2000s, saying that they failed to inspire the next generation by failing to win a number of ICC events during their time. Former Pakistan pacer Akhtar, who was also part of the side during the 90s and early 2000s, was also part of the same discussion, but he seemed agitated while Hafeez was having a go at the former players.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event - they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999 and 2003. We reached one final (in the 1999 World Cup) and lost that badly. As stars, as players, they were the mega superstars. But then they couldn't inspire us by winning an ICC event. Then came a difficult period that we had to go through and then in 2007 we lost the final (of the T20 World Cup).," Hafeez said on PTV Sports.

On the contrary, Hafeez lauded Pakistan's T20 World Cup (2009) and Champions Trophy (2017) winning sides. He also explained why players like Babar Azam get idolised by fans.

" In 2009 we won under Younis Khan's captaincy and so there was an inspiration for the next generation. Then unfortunately a bad incident happened with Pakistan cricket and we have still not been able to recover from that. Then we won the 2017 Champions Trophy, that was a huge source of inspiration. People idolise Babar Azam today and that is because even if he didn't play a big hand in that event, he was there. So that thing about winning ICC events, this the superstars of the 1990s couldn't do, with all due respect to their talents," he added.

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Malik and Sana Mir (ex-women's team captain) tried to intervene, sparking a laughing riot inside the studio. Even Akhtar was seen smiling.

However, Akhtar questioned Hafeez, saying: "These 73 one-dayers that Pakistan won against India, it is us who won it."

Someone had to do it, some fixers and so-called legends needed a reality check, and Mohammad Hafeez delivered. Salute to him! Sat right in front of Shoaib Akhtar and schooled him.pic.twitter.com/9teQWh9L3o — Maaz (@Im_MaazKhan) March 5, 2025

"No doubt, and there has been a very strong legacy since the time of Imran Khan. There was some great cricket played during their time as well," Hafeez acknowledged, but Akhtar was quick to reply, saying: "No you can't cover up now, this video has been made already. You've already spoken about all big players."