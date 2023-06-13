England and Australia cricketers, along with team staff and media, were reportedly evacuated from Edgbaston in Birmingham due to fire alarm. The press conference involving Moeen Ali was interrupted after the fire alarm rang and forced evacuation. However, normalcy was soon restored at the venue and reports suggested that it was a false alarm that created the ruckus. It is worth noting that the Ashes series between England and Australia is all set to kick off on June 16 at Edgbaston.

We're here to listen to Moeen Ali but Edgbaston has been evacuated (presumably some sort of drill). Press conference might be on the street at this rate... pic.twitter.com/T6y4AH2YOk — Stephan Shemilt (@stephanshemilt) June 13, 2023

False alarm. We've been allowed back in. — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 13, 2023

As the cricketing world prepares for the Ashes series between England and Australia, it is time to revisit one of the most important and historic chapters of cricket's oldest rivalry. Out of 72 Ashes series played so far, Australia has been on the winning side largely with 34 wins. England has won 32 titles, rest ended in a draw.

But out of these 34 title wins, there was something really special about the Ashes win in 1948 for the Aussies. The Australian side, led by legendary batter Don Bradman, who was on his final tour to England, went undefeated throughout the whole tour.

Australia captured the Ashes urn by defeating England by 4-0 in the series that lasted from June to August.

