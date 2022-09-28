England all-rounder Moeen Ali was the latest to add his two cents to the discussion on running the non-striker out for backing up too much. The mode of dismissal has been at the heart of a heated debate ever since Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out to seal India's 3-0 ODI series win in England. Moeen Ali, the England men's team vice-captain in white-ball cricket, suggested that the dismissal be made illegal and recommended other ways to tackle the problem of batters stealing ground.

"No it's not my thing. I don't think I'll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone," Moeen Ali was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"It's in the laws and there's nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn't become a common thing, or something that's regularly done," he said.

"You're not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there's a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it's not my thing to do," Moeen added.

"You should be in your crease anyway, to be fair, but it's a difficult one. You don't really look at the bowlers. You feel like they're there and they're going to bowl, but if they're stopping, your momentum can take you out of your crease," he explained.

"I actually just think they should get rid of them," he said about the dismissal.

"We were discussing this the other day, how would you do it, because guys would then (pinch ground) but there should be a line where you can't go past and you know how the umpires look for the no-balls, they could potentially do the same for that and say, right, he's got one more, if he does it again, he's gone," he suggested.