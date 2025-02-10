India captain Rohit Sharma was back in his elements as he slammed a stroke-filled 119 off just 90 balls to help his team chase down a 305-run target in 44.3 overs against England in Cuttack on Sunday. It was Rohit's first century in the ODI format after over 450 days. With the century, Rohit surpassed Sachin's record of scoring most centuries for India after turning 30. Currently, Rohit has 36 international tons after he turned 30. Commenting on the feat, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was ecstatic and it could not have come at a better time with the Champions Trophy 2025 just days away.

"He is amazing, class player, but runs were deserting, but he got going yesterday. I didn't see the match, but I heard that he batted very well. Records are meant to be broken, I congratulate him for breaking the record. I wish him all the best for the Champions Trophy. I think if Rohit Sharma clinks in the Champions Trophy, I have no doubt we will win the Champions Trophy. I want to wish him all the best for Champions Trophy, his form has come at the right time, I wish the team all the best. Like we won the T20 World Cup, we want them to get the Champions Trophy as well," Mohammad Azharuddin told PTI.

On Rohit's retirement rumours, Azharuddin said: "It's up to him . All these decisions are best left for the individual. Many people say 'abhi retire ho jao'. The player who plays know how intense his feeling for the game is."

Rohit's Test form took a huge nosedive during the 2024-25 Test season, scoring just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, including 31 runs in six innings against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home.

However, in ODIs, he has been a force to be reckoned with since 2023. Always a white-ball giant, Rohit's ODI form went a notch as he mixed powerplay aggression with consistency, scoring 1,533 runs in 32 matches and 31 innings at an average of 52.86 at a massive strike rate of 119.76, with three centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 131.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.