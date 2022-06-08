Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from international cricket. Raj, who played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is, amassed more than 10,000 runs in international cricket. She released a statement on social media on Wednesday, saying: "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support." As Mithali brought an end to her illustrious 23-year-old international cricket, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the 39-year-old.

"A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings!" BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings," the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

"One of the cricket's legends calls time on an illustrious international career," the ICC said in a statement.

Promoted

"Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive. That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings," former India batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

Here's how the world reacted:

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy.



We wish you all the very best for your second innings pic.twitter.com/0R66EcM0gT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

One of the cricket's legends calls time on an illustrious international career. — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2022

A legend who rewrote the story of Indian women's cricket with an incredible, record-laden career. Farewell, @M_Raj03. Thank you for all the memories. https://t.co/6SMVDTwKeu — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 8, 2022

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022

To play for India is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing.

You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.

Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03. https://t.co/jVHmMTW2YP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2022

You've been a wonderful ambassador for the sport, @M_Raj03. Good luck for your future endeavours #CricketTwitter https://t.co/TU7BAdhzWq — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) June 8, 2022

A true G.O.A.T



Thank you for all the memories, @M_Raj03 https://t.co/s8P2HZlWMl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 8, 2022

Even though you know this day is coming, you can't help but feel a little sad . An amazing player that put cricket on the map especially in Loved playing against you & enjoyed watching you adapt your game to keep up with all these youngsters. Enjoy the next phase Mithali xx https://t.co/QIK9nE1Vdo — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 8, 2022