Mithali Raj Hits Half-Century As India Women Beat South Africa Women In First T20I

Captain Mithali Raj scored 54 not out to give India a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the first of the five women's Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) here on Tuesday. Chasing 164/4, Mithali got good support from Veda Krishnamurthy (37 not out), Jemimah Rodriques (37) and opener Smriti Mandhana (28) as India overhauled the target with 1.1 overs and seven wickets to spare. Mithali struck her 11th fifty in T20I cricket. Her unbeaten 54 came from 48 deliveries, out of which six went for fours and one went over the rope.