Mithali Raj Closes In On Top Spot In ICC Batswomen Rankings

Updated: 16 July 2017 19:58 IST

MIthali Raj is the highest ODI run getter in women's cricket. ©

India captain cricketer Mithali Raj remained at second spot but closed in on Meg Lanning at top of the ICC batting chart following her purple patch at the ongoing World Cup in the United Kingdom. Mithali, who helped India disposed of New Zealand to set up a semi-final clash against six-time champion Australia in Derby on Thursday, has scored 356 runs in the tournament, including the match-winning 109 against the Kiwis. The India captain (774 rating points), who became the highest ODI run getter a few days back, is just five points away from number one Lanning (779) after starting the tournament at second place.

No other Indian batswoman is at the top-10.

Australia's Ellyse Perry has gained three places to reach a career-best third position.

Among bowlers, both Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht dropped three and one places respectively to be at sixth and seventh. M Kapp of South Africa remained at top spot.

In the ICC Women's Team Rankings, which take into account both ODIs and T20Is, there was no change in positions with Australia gaining one point to lead the table at 128.

England gained two points to reach 124 at occupy the second position ahead of New Zealand (118), India (113) and the West Indies (104).

Highlights
  • India will face Australia on July 20
  • India beat NZ to enter the semi-final of Womne's World Cup
  • No other Indian batswoman is at the top-10.
