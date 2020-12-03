Senior Indian cricketer Mithali Raj celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in from all across the globe. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first among cricketers to take to Twitter and extend birthday greetings to the leading run-getter in women's One-day Internationals (ODI). "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 3, 2020

"Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 Keep shining like a star you are," Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 Keep shining like a you are. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2020

The International Cricket Council put up a video of Mithali in which she spoke about her journey in international cricket.

Leading run-scorer in women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer for in women's T20Is

Two-time Women's @cricketworldcup finalist

Most consecutive fifties in women's ODIs -



Happy birthday to Mithali Raj!



Watch her tell her story in this special video from CWC 2017: pic.twitter.com/Sp5QnmyN3s — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2020

Mithali made her debut for India at the age of 16 in 1999, smashing an unbeaten 114 against Ireland. She has come a long way since then, becoming a mainstay in the Indian side.

She has played 209 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 10 Tests. Mithali is the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs with 6,888 runs. She is also the first woman to appear in 200 ODIs.

In ODIs, Mithali has smashed seven centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Mithali also holds the record of scoring most consecutive half-centuries in women's ODIs - seven.

Promoted

She is India's leading run getter in women's T20Is, with 2364 runs.

The Indian batter has led India to two World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.