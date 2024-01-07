Australia's Mitchell Starc bowled a ripper to clean up Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique on Day 3 of the third and final Test match in Sydney. It was the last ball of the first over of Pakistan's second innings in which Starc bowled a sensational inswinger to send Shafique packing. The left-arm pacer bowled a fuller delivery that was pitched outside off stump. The ball that was bowled at 143.5 kmph swung viciously into Shafique who had already committed to play in on the front foot. The extra swing found the bat-pad gap and rattled the stumps.

Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.

Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Pakistan's last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4 for 9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

"On this wicket we were attacking the stumps as much as Pakistan were doing," Hazlewood said.

"A lead of 82 but, as you can see, the wicket, it's quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase.

"Rizwan is a dangerous player, hopefully we will see the back of him early tomorrow."

The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6 for 69 from Jamal.

In a superb four-wicket spell after Tea, Jamal first had Mitchell Marsh caught at mid-off by Shan Masood for 54.

