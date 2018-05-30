Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head To Lead Australia A Teams Against India

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced two 14-player squads to represent Australia A in one-day and four-day matches on a tour of India in August and September. The squad will play a one-day tri-series against India A and South Africa A in Vijayawada - with two matches against each opponent, plus a final - followed by two four-day matches against India A in Vizag. The two four-day games between India A and Australia A will be played from September 2 in Vizag.

According to a Cricket Australia release, Travis Head will captain the one-day team, while Western Australia's Mitch Marsh will lead the four-day side. South Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will be vice-captain for both squads.

"We're really pleased with the squads we have assembled for this tour," Cricket Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"We've got a couple of really experienced international cricketers, a large group who have had a taste of playing for Australia already, and some emerging players who have performed strongly and we believe have the potential to one day play for their country," he said.

"It's an extremely important tour, as we look for players who can adapt and find ways to excel in sub-continent conditions. With Australia's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates fast approaching, it's a chance for some players to push for selection for that series, and for all players to gain experience in sub-continent conditions," he added.

Speaking on the appointment of captains Head and Marsh, and vice-captain Carey, Hohns said: "We're looking for leaders for future Australian teams, and Travis, Mitch and Alex are all very impressive young men.

"Travis and Mitch both have captaincy experience at state level, and this is an exciting opportunity for them to lead a new group of players in different conditions. Alex, as our Twenty20 vice-captain in the UK and Zimbabwe, is also someone we rate very highly as a leader, and this is another opportunity for him to develop those skills," he said.

Australia A four-day squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain.

Australia A one-day squad: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth.