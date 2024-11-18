The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to abruptly end the National Women's Championship in Karachi on Monday after five players had a close shave following a fire incident in the team hotel. The PCB had booked an entire floor for the five competing sides and team officials. A source said that when the fire broke out, barring five players, all the other cricketers and officials were at the National Stadium either for matches or net sessions.

"Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials," he said.

"PCB has decided to curtail the National Women's One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel," the PCB said in a statement.

"Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre." The PCB apparently tried to find an alternate accommodation for the teams but because of the Ideas Defence Exhibition being held in Karachi, they could not find a hotel.

The PCB said the decision to truncate the tournament was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the players.

"Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards contributed to this outcome," said the PCB statement.

"To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars -- the top two teams after four matches each -- will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course."

Advertisement

Champions Trophy Schedule

With fewer than 100 days left until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, the tournament's dates and fixtures remain unannounced, adding to the mounting uncertainty surrounding the event. However, sources close to the development have revealed to IANS that the ICC is likely to finalize and announce the schedule by the end of this week, following ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address India's concerns.

India, one of the eight participating nations, have refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing government restrictions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed its position to the ICC, leaving the PCB seeking an explanation for India's stance.

In response, the PCB is reportedly considering escalating the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if a resolution is not reached. The PCB remains firm on its position to host the event in Pakistan in its entirety, resisting any compromise formula similar to those seen during the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

During the 2023 Asia Cup, the PCB reluctantly agreed to a hybrid model, with India's matches being held in Sri Lanka. Later, during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan participated despite strong reservations from their government. These instances highlight the political and logistical complexities that could once again come into play.

Amidst the uncertainty, the ICC has initiated the Trophy Tour for Champions Trophy 2025 to build excitement for the tournament. The tour began on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, where the iconic silverware was displayed at several landmarks, including Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument. The launch event featured cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, who accompanied the trophy to its stops in the city.

The ICC is working to resolve India's travel concerns, but a resolution remains uncertain.