The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match saw a scary moment when a Prasidh Krishna delivery hit Suryakumar Yadav's helmet and the India star looked to be in pain. It seemed like he had been hit right over the eyebrow. The incident happened in the 14th over of the Mumbai innings as Suryakumar Yadav tried to scoop a short slower ball but it went on to hit the top edge of the helmet. Suryakumar was clearly shaken as he lay flat on the ground.

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty was present in the stands and was visibly anxious.

Prasidh Krishna showed excellence in picking wickets with slower balls while Mohammed Siraj was proficient in his scrambled seam deliveries as Gujarat Titans got off the mark with a brilliant 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday.

After opener B Sai Sudharsan continued his good start to the IPL 2025 season by top-scoring with 63 and helping GT post a huge 196/8, the bowlers were impressive in their plans to keep MI to 160/6 on a two-paced pitch. While Krishna picked 2-18, Siraj took 2-34 while Kagiso Rabada and R Sai Kishore had a scalp each. Such was the impact of GT's impressive bowling that Rashid Khan bowled only two overs.

For MI, barring Suryakumar Yadav, none of the batters got into any sort of serious batting rhythm, with the lack of execution in shots emerging as a big sore point. Chasing 197, Rohit Sharma began by clipping Siraj twice off his wrists. But Siraj bounced back immediately by getting a scrambled seam delivery to come in from outside the off-stump and castle Rohit through the gate for eight.

Even as Tilak Varma hit Rabada for three boundaries, Siraj struck again by having Ryan Rickleton chop onto his stumps off another scrambled seam delivery and uproot the off-stump, as the opener fell for six. Suryakumar brought out his trademark flick for six off Siraj before Tilak reversed an lbw decision on review as MI ended the power-play at 48/2.