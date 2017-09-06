Michael Holding Scoffs At Brian Lara, Says Never Interested In What He Says

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was a delight to watch when in full flow. The highest run-getter in Tests for the West Indies was a class apart as people from far and wide used to throng the stadiums just to watch him bat. The style and finesse the left-hander had, no other cricketer possessed in his generation. The 48-year-old turned back the clock but this time with the microphone while delivering the 2017 MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture at the Lord's cricket ground. Lara spoke at length about a lot of incidents and also went on to criticize Michael Holding for his conduct during West Indies' 1980 tour of New Zealand.

Legendary fast bowler Holding shot back at Lara and dismissed his criticism of his conduct during West Indies' 1980 tour of New Zealand, saying he has "never been interested" in the batting great's opinions. "I am not interested in whatever Brian Lara says. Never was, never will be," that was Holding's blunt response when PTI asked him to comment on what Lara said against the 63-year-old while delivering the lecture last Monday.

It is well-known that both the West Indies' greats, Lara and Holding are not the best of friends.

During the MCC lecture, Lara spoke about he was "embarrassed" by the unsportsmanlike conduct of the West Indies in the 80s and 90s.

He specifically spoke about an incident that took place during the series against New Zealand in 1980, when Holding kicked the stumps in frustration.

"Michael Holding decided he was no longer a cricketer, he was a footballer and he kicked a stump. I am sure the occurrences during that period had a big effect on cricket," said Lara at Lord's.

While Lara took the opportunity to slam Holding yesterday, the "whispering death" has accused the legendary batsman of "getting away with murder" during his reign.

Holding, speaking to PTI over the phone from London, also spoke about the much-hyped comparison of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, especially after the latter completed 30 ODI hundreds in the just concluded series against Sri Lanka.

"There is a long long way to go (before he gets close to Tendulkar's record) but he is certainly a great batsman," said Holding.

Asked if Kohli is a better batsman compared to Tendulkar or vice-versa, the Jamaican added: "Well, I don't like comparisons."

Though Kohli himself has said he is not chasing Tendulkar's mind-boggling 100 international hundreds, the 28-year-old already has 47 centuries to his name.

India have an envious Test record under Kohli with the team winning recently winning its eighth series in a row, albeit most of them were won in the sub-continent.

Holding said time will only tell if the current Indian team can win outside the sub-continent. The team has tough tours of England and South Africa lined-up next year.

"I don't know. They have to do it to prove it. The proof of the cake is in the eating. So we will just have to wait and see what they do (outside the sub-continent). You can't predict these things," Holding said.

(With PTI Inputs)