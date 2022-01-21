For the longest time many have thought of the Ashes between England and Australia as the biggest rivalry in cricket. However, over time India-Pakistan cricket matches have usurped that title. The one-sided nature of the recently-concluded Ashes in Australia, only proved that point further. The sort of buzz that India vs Pakistan matches create and the viewership it pulls in, few sporting events can match it. Despite the numbers and the interest that India-Pak matches generate, not many Australian or England cricketers will admit that the Ashes rivalry is now inferior to it.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, did so on Friday and stated that the Ashes is "not" the biggest game in world cricket.

"I think, we being England and Australia ex-players, we all kind of think of the Ashes as the biggest game in world cricket, it's not! India vs Pakistan is the biggest game. Looking forward to Rohit Sharma being the captain, probably the first time he's going to be under real pressure. It's going to be an epic event," Vaughan said on a Star Sports show.

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry is back in the spotlight after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixture list for the men's T20 World Cup 2022, slated to take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Like 2021, India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in the same group. India will, in fact, open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Speaking about the India vs Pakistan matches, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter said that India will be fired up for the game.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, held in Dubai last year, Pakistan recorded their first win over India in World Cups, beating Virat Kohli's team by 10 wickets.

Promoted

"Huge rivalry. We all know about that. India will be particularly fired up given what happened back in November where Pakistan registered a 10-wicket victory. So, the rivalry just grows and what a venue to have," said Adam Gilchrist.

The two teams have faced each other a total of six times in the history of the men's T20 World Cup, with India winning five of those matches.