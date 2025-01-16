In the aftermath of India's 3-1 loss to Australia Down Under, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly taking a tough stand on issues of indiscipline among Indian cricketers. The apex cricket body of the country is contemplating to bring new regulations to streamline player conduct and commitment, claimed multiple media reports. The players might also be barred from taking independent transport to commute during practice and matches. For a tour of 45 days, the family members of the players can only be with them for not more than 14 days, the reports added.

Amid the ongoing reports of the potential rules being discussed, expert and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X and proposed an idea of banning team members from having PR agencies.

"Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies," wrote Bhogle on X.

He received a scathing reply from an account with the name of "Ritika Sajdeh".

"With due regards Harsha, This is misleading. You are implicitly calling out my husband. You can't disrespect the captain of ICT. Please, reconsider this," wrote the person from the account.

The account is, however, a fake one. The real account of Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, has close to 250000 followers. In fact, a community note by X confirmed that the account from which Harsha Bhogle was slammed, was a parody account.

With due regards Harsha, This is misleading. You are implicitly calling out my husband. You can't disrespect the captain of ICT. Please, reconsider this @bhogleharsha . https://t.co/xtWKnoNyTT — Ritika Sajdeh (@imkaisar53) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, during shorter tours in foreign countries, the immediate family members of a player can stay up to a week. Additionally, a senior player suggested a bold move during a recent meeting withholding match fees from players who choose to skip domestic tournaments.

The board's stringent measures are aimed at ensuring a more professional and unified team culture while prioritizing the development of cricket at all levels.

(With ANI Inputs)