Meet Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's New Friend

Updated: 11 June 2018 09:37 IST

Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been setting couple goals time and again since they tied the knot in December last year.

Meet Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma
Both Virat and Anushka took to their Instagram profiles to share this adorable moment. © Instagram

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been setting couple goals time and again since they tied the knot in December last year. The nation's favourite couple on Monday shared an adorable picture while having fun with their pet dog. Both Virat and Anushka took to their Instagram profiles to share their pictures with the little bundle of cuteness. The couple shared the photo with a heart emoji.

 

 

Earlier, Kohli had posted with Anushka working out together on his Instagram.

"Training together makes it even better! ??????" Kohli introduced his wife as the 'boss' in the video as Anuksha continued doing her cardio exercises in the background. The cricketer also claimed that his wife can do more cardio than him.

 

Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kohli joined David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, whose statues are already in the museum.

Kohli was last in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Kohli-led RCB failed to make a place in the playoffs but the skipper had a good run in the league as he accumulated 530 runs in 14 matches.

India will now play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan but Kohli won't be a part of it. The Indian team will then travel to Ireland for two T20Is before their tour of England where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
