India pacer Arshdeep Singh left everyone utterly impressed with his outing with the ball in the T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm pacer scalped 17 wickets and emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Known for his wicket-taking ability, Arshdeep has filled the void of a left-arm pacer in the Indian team. Since his debut in 2022, the Punjab Kings star has played 52 T20Is and scalped a whopping total of 79 wickets. Apart from T20Is, Arshdeep has also appeared in six ODI matches but he is yet to make a red-ball debut for India.

Recently, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that the five-match Test series against Australia, in November this year, can be a great opportunity for Arshdeep to make a debut in the longest format.

"It depends on the conditions. Maybe in Australia, if we play four seamers, he has a chance. To get one in India will be very difficult at the moment. But I feel he just needs a little more game time in first-class cricket, just to get control over his swing and also know how to use reverse-swing, which will be very handy. He has the swing that works for him. It is about maintaining fitness and working on it," Mhambrey told Indian Express.

"You can see his potential in T20s and the idea was to make him a regular in the format and then make the progression to ODIs. We wanted him to play as much first-class cricket as possible just to get control over his skillset," he added.

Mhambrey further praised him for his brilliant bowling at the T20 World Cup and also for handling pressure situations with maturity.

"He has shown good maturity in terms of his plans in T20s. Be it bowling in the Powerplay or at the death, he has full clarity. If you look at his body language, he is really pushing, and that is a big plus. He is ready to handle pressure," said Mhambrey.