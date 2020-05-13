Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Mayank Agarwal Details "How To Travel During Lockdown" In 3-Step Guide

Updated: 13 May 2020 19:31 IST

Mayank Agarwal surprised his fans as he shared a three-step guide on Twitter, telling them "how to travel during the lockdown" without stepping out of their house.

Mayank Agarwal Details "How To Travel During Lockdown" In 3-Step Guide
Mayank Agarwal was one of India's standout performers in Test cricket last year. © Instagram

Travelling from one place to another to face different oppositions is how international cricketers spend a considerable part of the year but it has all come to a complete halt due to the coronavirus lockdown. With sporting events across globe postponed or cancelled, players are stuck inside their houses and have nowhere to go. With travelling not possible while the lockdown is in effect, Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday surprised his fans as he shared a three-step guide on Twitter, telling them "how to travel during the lockdown" without stepping out of their house. Agarwal also shared a couple of pictures, with both of them featuring almost the identical clothes and pose. The first picture shows him sitting in his home garden and the other one shows him sitting in a beach. Apart from the identical pose, another common thing in both the pictures was him looking at the horizon, just like he mentioned in his three-step guide. 

"How to travel during the lock down. Step 1: Get an armchair; Step 2: Look into the horizon; Step 3: Let your imagination run wild," Agarwal tweeted.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video on Twitter where Agarwal was showcasing is "awesome" culinary skills.

"Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal. What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish," BCCI had tweeted, sharing the video link.

Agarwal made his Test debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test in December 2018 and had an immediate impact, scoring 76 and 42 in his first two innings. After that, he has never looked back and since then has gone on to become one of the key members of the Test team.  

He followed up his impressive start in to his first full season as an international cricketer with consistent big scores. Once set, Agarwal is famous for scoring big hundreds and it was evident last year when he ended up scoring two double centuries -- one each against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal shared a 3-step travelling guide with his fans
  • Mayank Agarwal detailed how to travel without stepping out of house
  • Agarwal was one of India's standout performers in Test cricket last year
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes As Sports Fraternity Celebrate Mothers Day 2020
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes As Sports Fraternity Celebrate Mother's Day 2020
"Always Got Your Back": Hardik Pandya Leads Birthday Wishes For KL Rahul
"Always Got Your Back": Hardik Pandya Leads Birthday Wishes For KL Rahul
Watch: Mayank Agarwal Showcases Culinary Skills, Prepares "One Awesome Dish"
Watch: Mayank Agarwal Showcases Culinary Skills, Prepares "One Awesome Dish"
Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home
Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.