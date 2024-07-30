Matthew Mott on Tuesday stepped down as England's white ball coach following their recent failure to defend the T20 World Cup title, and he has been replaced with former opener Marcus Trescothick on an interim basis. England were knocked out of the ICC showpiece by eventual champions India in the semifinal, while the Three Lions were also unsuccessful in holding on to their 50-over World Cup trophy last year. However, Mott's tenure began with England bagging their second T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia, beating Pakistan in the final.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket said, “On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Matthew for all he has done for the team since his appointment.

“He leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a men's World Cup with England. After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead.” On the appointment of Trescothick, Key said: “Marcus Trescothick is well-respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability. The search for a full-time replacement will now begin.” Mott said he had an “immensely proud” stint with the England side.

“I am immensely proud to have coached the England men's team. I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022," he said.

Trescothick looked forward to taking the team to greater heights.

“I am looking forward to working with Jos Buttler, the players and coaches over the next few weeks. The focus is building towards the series against Australia and our plans for next year's Champions Trophy campaign. England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available.

“It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Matthew Mott.”

