Australian cricket star Marnus Labuschagne remains one of the finest Test batters in the world at the moment. During the recent tour of India, Labuschagne had the opportunity to play against some of the finest Indian batters of the generation -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Having returned home, Labuschagne got into a fun Q&A session with fans on Twitter. A fan ended up asking him to say 'one word on Rohit Sharma'. The Australian cricketer gave an excellent response.

"One word about Rohit Sharma?," asked the fan. In response, Labuschagne wrote: "more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swing."

more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swing — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Another fan asked the Australian batter to pick one from the 'Fab 4' as his batting partner, but it can't be Steve Smith.

"If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be?" asked the fan. Labuschagne said: "has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s."

If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be? — s (@_sectumsempra18) March 27, 2023

Australia's tour of India produced some mesmerising results. While India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, the tourists came out victorious in the ODI series, reversing the scoreline.

For the entire series, the pitch remained the central talking-point. In fact, the third Test pitch was given 'poor' rating by the ICC but was later changed to 'below-average'.

The ICC also gave the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad, the venue for the fourth Test, an 'average' rating for the slow batting deck where both teams had one completed innings each.

The match had ended in a tame draw, with India winning the series 2-1.

At Indore, Australia had defeated India by nine wickets within three days of the Border-Gavaskar Test to secure a World Test Championship final berth.

The ICC appeal panel reviewed the earlier decision of the match referee Chris Broad and found that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating.

The pitch, which had initially received three demerit points, will now get only one demerit point.

