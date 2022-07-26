Marnus Labuschagne has shared a video on social media wherein he could be seen playing campsite cricket. In the video, the player could be seen batting on a rough pitch. While he plays a cut shot from the back foot and a drive later, Labuschagne also shows off his pull shot and defending skills during the practice. "Some campsite cricket on one of the rougher pitches I've ever played on. It also produced a certified 'lowey," the Australian batter captioned his post.

Watch the video here:

Some campsite cricket on one of the rougher pitches I've ever played on. It also produced a certified "lowey". pic.twitter.com/JfcSHj5RIS — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 26, 2022

Labuschagne has played 28 Test matches for Australia so far, scoring 2539 runs at an average of 54.02. Meanwhile, in the 21 ODIs, he has scored 677 runs.

Labuschagne was a part of Australia's recently-concluded ODI and Test series against Sri Lanka. In the five-match ODI series, he scored 24, 18, 29, 14 and 31, while the Test matches saw him score 13, 104 and 32 across the three innings.

Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-2, while in Tests both the sides shared honours with a 1-1 draw. Australia had won the first Test by 10 wickets and Sri Lanka had registered an innings and 39-run victory in the second game.

Australia next play against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series before going to New Zealand for another ODI series of three matches. Marnus Labuschagne is also a part of the Australian squad for the games.

Australia ODI squad For Zimbabwe and New Zealand: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.