The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday that Joe Root had decided to step down from England men's Test captaincy. The decision by Root came after England's poor outings in the Ashes series as well as the West Indies tour. Under Root's leadership, England lost 0-4 in Australia and then followed it up with a 1-0 defeat in the three-Test series against West Indies. Both series loses were heavily criticized by experts and former cricketers as Root was put under the pump for successive defeats. Post his stepping down as the skipper, mixed reactions have come in from cricketing circles, including that of former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh.

Waugh gave a stern assessment of Joe Root's captaincy. He accepted the fact that Root has been a tremendous "role model" for cricketers but England needed "a new captain" and that somewhere down the line Root had "lacked a feel for the game".

Waugh posted on Twitter with the following caption:

"There's no doubt about it @root66 is a top-quality player and human being and role model for up-and-coming English cricketers but I feel England do need a new captain despite limited choices. Joe lacked a feel for the game and was not willing to take a risk to win a game."

All eyes are set to be on England selectors now as they pick a new Test skipper.

England are set to face New Zealand in the three-match Test series from June this year. The first Test is set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.