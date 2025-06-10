India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, whose bat remained silent for most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, seems to be back in his groove. Facing Washington Sundar in the nets ahead of the start of the Test assignment against England, Pant smashed a huge six that went on the roof of the stadium, doing some damage too. The southpaw, who also hit a century in the inconsequential final match of the IPL 2025 season for LSG, has also been promoted to the role of Test vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant breaking the roof with his six. pic.twitter.com/ZkVjahRad6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2025

As for the training sessions, a video of players was posted on the Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team with several players, including skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja seen in action.

The coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, were also seen talking to players, guiding them as they sweat it out in nets.

Gill and Pant were among the players who did some batting practice, while Siraj and Bumrah were seen throwing down balls. The team also took part in some fielding drills led by fielding coach T Dilip.

As per a video from ESPNCricinfo on Instagram, a massive part of this practice session was a one-on-one battle between Bumrah and skipper Gill. Bumrah looked at his unplayable best against Gill, who had no choice to either struggle or to just leave the ball altogether.

Another attractive sight during the session was Pant tonking a massive six on a Washington Sundar delivery, which broke a part of the roof of the facility at Beckenham, as per an ESPNCricinfo video on Instagram.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

With ANI Inputs