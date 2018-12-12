Manipur Teen Achieves Rare Feat Of Taking 10 Wickets In An Inning

Rex Rajkumar Singh, an 18-year-old cricketer from Manipur, achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday, taking all 10 wickets to fall in an inning during a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. The left-arm medium pacer came up with a dream spell which saw him register figures of 10/11 in the four-day under-19 cricket tournament . Rex Rajkumar Singh's devastating bowling helped Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

The youngster, born in Manipur's capital Imphal, bowled a total of 9.5 overs in Arunachal Pradesh's second innings, out of which six were maiden overs.

According to icc-cricket.com, he bowled five batsmen, two of his wickets were lbw, two caught behind and one caught by another player. He found himself on a hat-trick thrice.

Rex Rajukumar Singh's brilliant spell of bowling completely decimated Arunachal Pradeh in their second innings and saw them being bowled out for a paltry 36.

The day started with Manipur resuming their first innings at 89 for three but some fine bowling saw them being restricted to 122 in response to Arunachal Pradesh's first innings score of 138.

With a 16-run lead in hand, Arunachal Pradesh would have been hoping to put up a competitive target on the board but Rex Rajkumar Singh had other ideas.

Needing just 53 runs to win the match, Shunbam Chouhan smashed an unbeaten 32 as Manipur reached 55 for no loss in just 7.5 overs to complete a comprehensive win.

Rex Rajkumar Singh, who had made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy this season, finished with a total of 15 wickets in the match, having taken five for 33 in the first innings.