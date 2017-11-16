 
Nayan Mongia's Son, Mohit, Breaks His Batting Record After Nearly Three Decades

Updated: 16 November 2017 16:35 IST

Mohit Mongia broke father Nayan Mongia's Cooch Behar Trophy batting record.

Mohit Mongia scored an unbeaten 240 off 246 balls against Kerala. © Twitter

Mohit, son of former India wicketkeeper-batsman Nayan Mongia, earlier this week broke the latter's batting record during an Under-19 match. Mohit, who captains Baroda's U-19 team, scored an unbeaten 240 off 246 balls against Kerala in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Nayan, who is considered one of India's finest keepers, had made headlines back in 1988 when he played a 224-run knock in the same tournament. Mohit's score is the highest by a Baroda batsman in the trophy.

Mohit has now moved past his father to become highest run scorer for Baroda U-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

"I am really happy that my son has broken my record. It's an incredible feeling. Mohit has been playing well so this double century is very well deserved," Nayan told TOI.

"Mohit had called up and he sounded very happy about his innings. In fact, he didn't know that he broke my record. My wife Tanu told him and he was elated. But Tanu is happier as now her son holds a record," Nayan further added.

He also compared his batting style with that of his son.

"Yes. Mohit likes to bat in the flow and does counter attack. I used to be a subdued batsman who batted slowly initially before picking up pace later in the innings," Nayan said.

