India were clean swept by South Africa in the three-match ODI series. The visitors failed to deliver with both bat and ball at crucial stages in all the three games. The South African spinners picked nine wickets in the ODI series while Indian spinners took just three. Ravichandran Ashwin made his comeback to the ODI side after more than four years but he picked just two wickets in two matches while Yuzvendra Chahal picked one. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said team management should think about bringing Kuldeep Yadav back in the side.

"First, we are not playing with intent against spin and second, we are not doing penetrative bowling with spin so this means you need to make a change now. Jayant Yadav played the last match and he was unfortunate but he is not your long-term ODI prospect anyway. India missed (Ravindra) Jadeja a lot but the management should start thinking about Kuldeep Yadav. You need spinners who can pick wickets in the middle overs, said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul led the Indian team in the ODI series as Rohit Sharma was earlier ruled out of the tour with a hamstring injury. Rahul also became the first Indian captain to lose each of his first three ODIs in charge.

Meanwhile, India head coach Rahul Dravid backed the beleaguered KL Rahul to get better as a leader in the coming days.

"He did a good job. It's not easy to end on the wrong side of the result. He is just starting out and I think he did a very decent job. He will constantly get better as he captains," said Rahul Dravid.

India will next face West Indies in three-match ODI and as many T20I series starting February 6.