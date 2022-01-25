India had a tour to forget as they lost both the Test and ODI series against South Africa earlier this month. After losing the Test series 1-2, India were clean swept by the hosts in the three-match ODI series. India's disappointing performance in the ODIs have garnered a lot of criticism from fans and fraternity. Barring a few, most of the Indian players struggled to find rhythm during the ODIs. While analysing the series defeat, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar criticised India for their squad selection.

"India weren't great in picking their team. A lot of tried, tested and failed players were picked, some of them have passed their prime, which was evident in the (ODI) series," Manjrekar said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

Manjrekar said India need to find a couple of solid middle-order batters and look for new options in the bowling department. He said India Bhuvneshwar Kumar had showed signs that he is not at his best and Deepak Chahar should now be the permanent choice in ODIs.

"India need to find solid option in the middle-order. Batting at the top is easy in ODI cricket, you can get the fifties and the odd hundred but it's the guys batting at four, five six that really go on to win you matches.

"Bowling wise Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given signs even before this trip that he is finding it really tough to get back to his best. The way Deepak Chahar played was superb. The ball to get Janneman Malan... That one ball should tell the selectors that Deepak Chahar is a better option than Bhuvneshwar, Chahar's batting is an added bonus," Manjrekar said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar went at more than six runs per over in both the ODIs and failed to pick a single wicket.

The former right-handed batter said India "paid the price" after recalling senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 50-over format.

"Ashwin strangely came back into India's ODI plans for some reason. India paid a price for that. He played the two crucial games, did nothing much. (Yuzvendra) Chahal also under the scanner. Prasidh Krishna needs to be backed a bit more. Also, in 50-overs, Mohammed Shami can be a good option," he added.

Ashwin, who was recalled to the T20 side last year after a gap of more than five years, picked just one wicket in two matches, leaking 120 runs as well.

India had made four changes to their playing XI ahead of the third and final ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town.

While the final result wasn't any different from the first two ODIs in Paarl, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna impressed and came out fighting for the team.

Krishna took three wickets while Chahar stole the show with his gritty half-century down the order, apart from the two wickets he had had picked.

Chahar scored a 34-ball 54 but South Africa eventually won the game by four runs.