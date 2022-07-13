Alastair Cook is often regarded as one of the most elegant batters ever. The former England cricket team captain scored 12472 runs in 161 Tests at an average of 45.35. He also scored 3204 runs in 92 ODIs at an average of 36.40. Another impressive stat of Cook is that he has been bowled out only 35 times in 291 Test innings. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2018, he has been regularly playing First-Class cricket. He has been in terrific form for Essex at the County Championship Division One this season. On Tuesday, he scored his fourth ton of this season against Gloucestershire. It was his 73rd First-class ton.

His conversion rate this season has been 80 percent and it led to Essex calling him "Man machine" on Twitter.

Alastair Cook in 2022:



100s

50

% conversion rate



Man machine pic.twitter.com/YTcDo3jxml — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) July 12, 2022

Watch: Alastair Cook Scores 73rd First Class Ton

Oh nothing, just Alastair Cook with his 73rd First-Class century



Watch the best of his knock #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/PrGm9bDL3r — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 12, 2022

In the all-time leading run-scorers list in Tests, Cook is at the fifth spot with 12,472 runs. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 15,921 runs.

England's Joe Root recently became the second England batter to register 10,000 Test runs after Cook.

Promoted

"He is a pleasure to watch, the most complete England batsman I have seen. The person who could play the most incredible innings was Kevin Pietersen, but for the most complete batsmen in all three forms, it's Root. His consistency is incredible," Cook told BBC.

"Barring injury, he'll go miles past my record. He is so hard to tie down. I had to grind my way to 30, it always took me what felt like two hours. Because Joe has got so many low-risk scoring options, pretty much through 360 degrees, he will often get to 30 off 40 balls," he added.